PSL police looking for missing teen

Port St. Lucie police are looking for a missing 12-year-old runway. 

Deonna Parker was last seen at her Port St. Lucie home Monday at approximately 8 a.m. 

She is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall weighing 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. 

Deonna was last seen wearing dark jeans and black shirt. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001.

 

