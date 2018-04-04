Exhibit helping heal sexual assault survivors - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Exhibit helping heal sexual assault survivors

"No still means no," one of the main messages sexual assault survivors are sharing for all to see on the fence at the Palm Beach County Victims Services office in West Palm Beach.

Sharon Daugherty is the sexual assault outreach coordinator.

"I came into this field because I am a survivor of sexual assault from my father," she said.

Daugherty said the memories of what happened to her never go away, that's why she's dedicated her life to helping others. She knows what they're going through.

"(We are) honoring their voices and giving them a place to come to for camaraderie and support," said Daugherty.

As part of the healing process, some of the survivors are sharing pieces of clothing they wore when they were assaulted, showing anyone at any age can be a victim.

'It takes this out of the secrecy and into the light where it can be looked at and shared and supported and you can be told that yes what you say is important," said Daugherty. 

Workers are more than willing to offer healing and help the many who want help, especially after the "Me Too" movement.

"We are getting higher amounts of reports of rape and also people seeking counseling for assaults that happened in the past," said Daugherty.

The pieces of clothing of the survivors will be displayed at the Survivor Art Exhibition from April 6 to April 26 at the following location:

Palm Beach State College
Gallery at Lake Worth Campus 
Humanities Building 104
4200 South Congress Ave.

For more information, call 561-625-2568

