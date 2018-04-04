Toys 'R' Us stops online shopping

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

Toys “R” Us has officially shut down online purchases as it prepared to close hundreds of stores across the country.

But some shoppers have complained that they are having issues with their online orders that were made before this announcement, as they were trying to get a last-minute deal.

They have been making their concerns known on the Better Business Bureau’s website and the company’s Facebook page.

Complaints range from online orders being canceled, and their credit card purchases being reimbursed with gift cards that have a limited time to be used.

Others complained they have ordered items online with a gift card, but the order was canceled and the money wasn’t refunded to the gift card.

Toys “R” Us has not said whether there is a bigger order cancelation issue, or if there are just isolated cases.

The company’s press team has said that orders already placed will be processed and that customers can expect to receive those orders.

Now, shoppers are left with the only one option: Shopping the brick and mortar stores.

Families have until April 21 to use their gift cards.

Bed Bath and Beyond announced it will accept Toys “R” Us gift cards until Thursday night.

With more and more brick and mortar stores going out of business, here’s what you can look out for:

Compare Prices: Prices at liquidation sales aren’t always the lowest you’ll find, so do your research.

Use a Credit Card: If you experience any problem, this will give you a way to fight the charges.

Check warranty details: Closing stores typically continue to sell extended warranties but you’ll want to ask.

All sales are final, so no returns.