PSL construction burglar: I'm 'like Robin Hood'

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

A robbery suspect calls himself a modern-day "Robin Hood," but he’s facing charges after thefts from construction sites in Port St. Lucie.

Police said Thomas Paul Sauer, 50, was caught on surveillance video stealing appliances from at least two homes under construction.

Video recently showed a red sport-utility vehicle pull up to a home in the 800 block of SW Dalton Ave. The passenger gets out of the car, opens the garage door, then the SUV backs into the garage.

On Sunday a Port St. Lucie police officer came across the suspect's vehicle, a 2005 Hyundai SUV, parked in a driveway at the 300 block of SW Belmont Circle.

On Monday, detectives went to the home where the suspect's vehicle was still parked. While at the home, detectives met with Sauer who lives at the address.

Sauer later admitted to taking the refrigerator, worth $1,800 out of a house located at 632 SW Homeland Rd. and a washer and dryer from a house at 840 SW Dalton Ave. worth $800.

Sauer told police that "he was like Robin Hood." However, it is unclear if Sauer was intending to give the stolen merchandise to the less fortunate like the legendary English outlaw.

"This affects consumers, builders and city and we're going out make sure that when people buy a house and they're going to move, in all the stuff is in there,” said Port St. Lucie Master Frank Sgt. Sabol.

Port St. Lucie police have been investigating burglaries from construction sites since Jan. 29 that included seven incidents.

If residents see any suspicious activity near a construction site, they are urged to call 911 Port St. Lucie police at (772) 871-5001.