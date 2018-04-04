Air defense exercise held over South Florida - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Air defense exercise held over South Florida

South Florida residents may have seen some low-flying military aircraft Wednesday morning.

The Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Eastern Air Defense Sector and the FAA conducted training in the West Palm Beach area between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

NORAD said the training included a National Guard F-15, Air Force KC-135 and Civil Air Patrol C-182.

The F-15 aircraft took off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. WPTV recorded video of the aircraft as it flew over Boca Raton Wednesday morning.

NORAD said in a news release that some portions of the exercise could involve flights at about 3,500 feet above ground level.

NORAD said these exercises are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure rapid response for air defense. 

The Air Force did not specify why South Florida was chosen for the exercise, but it is likely that the presence of Mar-a-Lago and President Trump's frequent visits played a role in the site selection.

The Air Force says these trainings are customary and that they’ve been going on since the Sept. 11 attacks.

Similar training was held in the West Palm Beach area in February.

