Give a tassel, get a tassel, honor a legacy

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. -- As graduation season nears, a local business wants the community to get involved to help honor the legacy of victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, and offer support to the survivors.
Tassel Depot is selling 5 MSD Strong-themed tassels at $10 apiece. With each purchase, a student at the school will receive a tassel, and the person who makes the donation will receive one too.
The remaining funds will be donated to the GoFundMe page benefiting the victims. The company says 50% of net proceeds will be given to the fund after the company reaches the goal of selling 3,800 tassels, providing every staff member and student with a show of support.
Tassel Depot is about 20 minutes from the school, in Deerfield Beach. For 150 years, it’s been making tassels for graduation ceremonies, funerals, programs and more. WPTV featured the company for adorning the programs of President Donald Trump, as it had done for U.S. presidents for many decades.
It is a for-profit business, but it has created "Tassels 4 a Cause" to help the community. “We support many 501 c(3)‘s as well as many local area Title 1 schools,” a company release said.