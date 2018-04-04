Police searching for armed carjacking suspects

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Trump pushes Republicans to use 'nuclear option' on border

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Police are investigating the armed carjacking of a West Palm Beach man in the parking lot of the Boynton Beach Mall Tuesday night.

The victim, a 66-year-old man, told police he was sitting in his silver 2016 Toyota Camry outside Macy's at around 9:40 p.m., when two men opened the driver's side door and pointed a gun at him.

The men demanded he get out of the car and one of them drove away.

Responding officers spotted the stolen car on Boynton Beach Boulevard near the I-95 overpass.

The suspects got out of the car, jumped the guardrail, and ran down the embankment and across the railroad tracks.

Despite an exhaustive search by officers, K9 and a PBSO helicopter, the suspects were not located.

The suspects are described as black males, 16-18 years old wearing dark clothing.

One of the suspects had medium length dreadlocks.

The Camry was returned to the victim, who was not injured.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Detective Nicole Loshelder at 561-732-8116 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.