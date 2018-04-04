Lawsuit over denial of license plate can proceed - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lawsuit over denial of license plate can proceed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An Ohio man had a personalized license plate saying "IM GOD," but when he moved to Kentucky, his request for the same one was denied.

In 2016, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Freedom From Religion Foundation filed a lawsuit on his behalf challenging Kentucky regulations.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports a ruling released Friday from U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove allows Bennie Hart's lawsuit to go forward.

The state's lawyer J. Todd Shipp says the plate was rejected because it was "not in good taste," and could distract drivers and create confrontations. Ship says Kentucky would have taken the same position had Hart requested plates reading "IM ALLAH," ''IM BUDDAH" or "IM SATAN."

ACLU-Kentucky attorney Heather Gatnarek says Hart's request was denied for reasons that violate the First Amendment.

