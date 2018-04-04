Sexual assault suspect sought in Boynton Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sexual assault suspect sought in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach Police are asking people to help identify the man in a composite sketch of a suspect that sexually assaulted a woman.

The 30-year-old woman told police she was attacked on March 24 at the Palmetto Greens Park.

The suspect is described as a biracial male, about 30 years old, approximately 5 feet 7 inches, average build, with light hazel eyes, hair in short twists, wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, black socks and black Nike flip-flop. He also has a scar on his right forearm.

The woman said the man introduced himself to her as James when she was walking in the 1300 block of North Federal Highway. He then bought her beer at an unknown convenience store.

Detectives are asking employees of convenience stores in the area to call police if the suspect looks like someone who made a purchase on March 24.

Anyone who recognizes him is urged to call Det. Nicole Loshelder at 561-742-6818 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.

