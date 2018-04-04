Body of male who jumped in waterway recovered

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- The body of a male who witnesses say jumped into the Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Pierce Tuesday night has been recovered.

Several witnesses told police they saw a black male climb over the rail on the south side of the bridge and jump at about 9:30 Tuesday night.

Once in the water, witnesses said the male began screaming for help and struggling to stay afloat.

When officers arrived, they saw the man approximately 200 yards off shore near the northern most barrier island.

Two Fort Pierce police officers and one detective immediately entered the water and began swimming towards the male. As the officers reached the first island, the male disappeared and the officers returned to the shore after losing site of him.

Divers searched the water for the man until 3:30 a.m., when the search was suspended due to dangerous water search conditions.

At about 1 p.m. Wednesday, the dive team was notified by the Sheriff's Office Marine Unit that they found something on the sonar. A body matching the description of the male was found in the area where the male was last seen.

The investigation continues as detectives try to learn the identity of the male and notify his next of kin.