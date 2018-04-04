PBC is one step closer to quiet zones

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

For people who live near the railroad crossings, some good news, quiet zones are coming to Palm Beach County.

The county had 34 railroad crossings that needed specific upgrades to qualify for quiet zones, that number is now down to four in Boynton Beach.

The Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency has been helping cities through the process and said almost everyone is ready to apply for their quiet zones.

“Absolutely ecstatic about the quiet zones,” said Boynton Beach business owner Jeoff Pugh. He works and lives right next to the tracks and is tired of hearing the Brightline horn.

“It will alleviate the problems with the trains horns because of the fact we have customers come in and they are picking out tile and you can’t hear yourself speak.”

D’Best Burger in Boca Raton also sits off the tracks. Owner Susana Amygdalitsis said Brightline doesn’t bother her at work too much, it is as home that it becomes and issue.

“They are really loud, sometimes at night I hear like one particular horn going off and you just think man this guy had a bad day,” she said.

The TPA said they hope to see each city apply for a quiet zone designation by the end of the month and then there is a 21-day establishment period.