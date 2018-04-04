The waiting game for Florida's citrus industry

Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
Senator Marco Rubio says he hops the Department of Agriculture will make an announcement next week on when Florida citrus farmers will finally get federal disaster payments they say they desperately need.
The President signed the authorization in February.
Scott Lambeth with Indian River Exchange Packers says he's recovered since Hurricane Irma, somewhat.
"Good fruit set coming," said Lambeth as he looks at his crop.
He like so many others though are still waiting for federal relief money.
"Well of course we needed the funds yesterday," said Lambeth.
The USDA is still trying to figure out how to distribute that money and that's a problem because growers are spending money right now.
"Trying to raise next years crops and so we're putting our inputs farther forward earlier in the season then we would," said Lambeth.