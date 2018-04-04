Dead gator causing smelly situation in backyard

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

A local woman is desperate to resolve a smelly situation. No one will remove 9 foot dead gator out of her Loxahatchee backyard

This story has all the ingredients for "Only in Florida."

A homeowner in Loxahatchee said she found a dead gator on her property on Friday, and the smell is overwhelming. Her husband first noticed it while mowing the lawn days ago, and she is still at a loss with what to do next.

Stacey Rutherford can barely uncover her mouth long enough to describe the stench of a dead alligator in the canal on her property.

"It’s gross. It’s gross I just want it gone," she said. "You can't make it up!"

Rutherford called FWC for help and she said they told her to "climb in there and poke it with a stick!"

The recommendation to sink it actually stunned her.

"Ummmmm I told them that I would not be poking it," she said.

FWC told WPTV Newschannel 5 every circumstance is different, but officers don't come to pick up decomposing carcasses. Adding that the alligator nuisance hotline will give suggestions on how to let the gas out of the gator, but ultimately, it's the homeowner's responsibility to do that. The other option...simply wait it out.

Rutherford said she asked FWC if she could shoot it instead of going in the water.

"If she were to shoot it —that's like poking a hole into the belly, which may help release the gases and let it sink, but she would have to consult with law enforcement to make sure she is not breaking any laws getting into trouble," said David Hitzig, a wildlife expert.

Neighbors said the stench is unbearable.

"You forget and then you get that big strong whiff," said Raymond Velloza, who lives across the street from where the gator is.

Rutherford says bottom line she can't take the smell any more.

"I’m begging for somebody to help - I mean I’ve called everybody," she said. "Nature should take it’s course in somebody else’s backyard, not mine."

Your options are limited. You can call the alligator nuisance hotline for advice. Hire a private, licensed company to come out, or unfortunately wait the stench out until it stinks.

