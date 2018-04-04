MLK: Keeping the dream alive - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

MLK: Keeping the dream alive

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Police: YouTube shooter was calm in interview before attack

    Police: YouTube shooter was calm in interview before attack

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 3:16 AM EDT2018-04-05 07:16:39 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:01:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

  • Channing Tatum, wife Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split

    Channing Tatum, wife Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:24 PM EDT2018-04-03 02:24:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:15 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:15:44 GMT
    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

    More >>

    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

    More >>
    •   

Anthony Porter the third is almost 2-years-old. The toddler is getting a quick history lesson about Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

His grandfather is on the committee that helped raise funds to build the Dr. King Memorial at Currie Park.
The public memorial is meant to remind people of Dr. King's legacy.

"My grandson, I would like to him to feel that he can overcome anything and help people," he said. 

For 85-year-old Edith Bush, Dr. King's legacy hits close to home. She's one of the founders of the committee.

"I was born 75 miles south of Montgomery where the civil rights movement began, where Rosa Parks was sitting on the bench. My father was the president of the NAACP. My father went to the funeral of Dr. King."

Gregg Weiss, another committee member said, "I think he leaves behind a legacy of non-violence affecting change through getting people together and regardless of where they came from, their circumstances, but to bring people together through love."

A legacy that can be passed on from one generation to the next.

"We listened to the quotes from him. Judge a person not by the color of his skin, but by the contents of the character," Bush added.

The committee will be hosting an event on April 28.

Health & Safety Fair
Saturday, April 28, 2018
Trinity United Methodist Church
1401 9th Street
West Palm Beach

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.