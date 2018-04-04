MLK: Keeping the dream alive

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

Anthony Porter the third is almost 2-years-old. The toddler is getting a quick history lesson about Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

His grandfather is on the committee that helped raise funds to build the Dr. King Memorial at Currie Park.

The public memorial is meant to remind people of Dr. King's legacy.

"My grandson, I would like to him to feel that he can overcome anything and help people," he said.

For 85-year-old Edith Bush, Dr. King's legacy hits close to home. She's one of the founders of the committee.

"I was born 75 miles south of Montgomery where the civil rights movement began, where Rosa Parks was sitting on the bench. My father was the president of the NAACP. My father went to the funeral of Dr. King."

Gregg Weiss, another committee member said, "I think he leaves behind a legacy of non-violence affecting change through getting people together and regardless of where they came from, their circumstances, but to bring people together through love."

A legacy that can be passed on from one generation to the next.

"We listened to the quotes from him. Judge a person not by the color of his skin, but by the contents of the character," Bush added.

The committee will be hosting an event on April 28.

Health & Safety Fair

Saturday, April 28, 2018

Trinity United Methodist Church

1401 9th Street

West Palm Beach