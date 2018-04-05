Emergency drill held in Martin County

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

Local, state, and federal agencies putting themselves to the test Wednesday, with the help of dozens of Martin County residents. The goal, to prepare in case of a biological terror threat.

The scenario involves anthrax exposure. Health department employees were asking questions as role playing residents pulled in behind the Home Depot along U.S. 1 so that can get the medicine they need.

“This is called a POD, it’s a Point of Dispensing and it’s time.

"We’re looking to see how quickly and efficiently we can do that," said Renay Rouse with the Florida Department of Health in Martin County.

This exercise took months of planning and is part of a larger regional exercise taking place in nine counties throughout the state.

“We’re learning what we would need to do in the event of a real emergency and how we can improve so we can do this quickly and effectively," added Rouse.

At one station waiting to serve as a safe haven, were crisis response canines.

“Agencies will call us in to psychologically stabilize residents in stages of grief or distress because of critical incident they’ve gone through," said Connie Jantzen with National Crisis Response Canines.

For residents like Myozotis Ryfkogel, it’s good to see if help will be there.

“As a mother with a child with disabilities, we need to know what to do in case of emergency when you have a person with allergies," said Ryfkogel.

There were evaluators tracking the days progress and taking notes to see what worked, and what needs to be worked on.