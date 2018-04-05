Fire near Greenacres displaces 8 families - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fire near Greenacres displaces 8 families

Twenty people, including six children, were evacuated overnight after an apartment fire near Greenacres.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said the fire occurred around 3:15 a.m. at the Palo Verde apartment complex located in the 6200 block of Forest Hill Boulevard. 

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the complex, affecting eight units. 

Cellphone video recorded by a person at the scene, Marc Baptiste, showed flames shooting from the complex.

Borroto said the Red Cross has been contacted to assist eight families displaced by the blaze.

One family said the fire alarm did not go off and smoke woke them up.  They said they only had time to grab their kids and run to safety.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

