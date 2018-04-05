Gardens bank robbery suspect arrested in Broward - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gardens bank robbery suspect arrested in Broward

Palm Beach Gardens police said a bank robbery suspect was arrested in Pompano Beach in connection with a heist at a Wells Fargo bank earlier this week.

A Wells Fargo Bank, located at 4480 Northlake Blvd., was robbed by a white man wearing sunglasses, hat, and a blue shirt around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The robber presented a note to the teller, took an unspecified amount of money and fled the scene in a newer model Cadillac CTS sedan.

Police said James Timothy Rubino, 55, was taken into custody in Pompano Beach by U.S. marshals and the Broward County Sheriff's Office around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Broward County Jail records, Rubino faces multiple charges including burglary of an unoccupied structure, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, aggravated fleeing with injury or damage and cocaine possession.

