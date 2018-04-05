3 Arrested after victim shot outside Stuart bar - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

3 Arrested after victim shot outside Stuart bar

Police said three people are in custody after an argument led to a shooting outside of a Stuart bar Wednesday morning. 

The incident occurred at Harpers Pub off U.S. 1 just south of the Roosevelt Bridge.

Investigators said the victim, Joshua Caswell, was arguing with three men before shots were fired.

"Some sort of altercation started inside of the bar, took it outside into the parking lot, things escalated. The suspect went to his vehicle and got his firearm," said Stuart police Sgt. Brian Bossio.

Police said Pablo Quintero of Indiantown shot the victim once in the leg, then hit him in the head with the gun.

After the shooting, the three men left the scene and were later pulled over by deputies.

Quintero faces charges of attempted manslaughter. 

The two other men, Micaiah Ball and Cory Gollahon, both from Stuart, were charged with attempted manslaughter accessory after the fact.

Stuart police said Caswell's injuries are not life threatening.

