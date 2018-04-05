13 West Palm patrol cars off the road in a week - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

13 West Palm patrol cars off the road in a week

    •   

The West Palm Beach Police Department says 13 patrol cars had to be taken off the streets within a week due to engine failure.

City Administrator Jeff Greene said they’re not ruling out sabotage but at this point more signs are pointing at an issue with the type of engine.

The cars are all relatively new and have only around 25,000 miles on them, according to West Palm Beach Police Public Information Officer David Lefont.

It started last week when two vehicles suddenly stopped working, reporting engine failure. 

Greene said they brought in more vehicles for a checkup and discovered eight other cars with the same issue. Although the cars are different models, the engines are the same.

The city contacted Ford and they have sent representatives to talk with the city about what went wrong.

In the meantime, ten new engines have been ordered. 

Lefont said the shortage is not having an impact on public safety. They’re currently sharing vehicles between officers until this gets resolved. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The number of affected vehicles is now 13.

