The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN.

Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN. (Source: Instagram/Vonn Miller)

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

The West Palm Beach Police Department says 13 patrol cars had to be taken off the streets within a week due to engine failure.

City Administrator Jeff Greene said they’re not ruling out sabotage but at this point more signs are pointing at an issue with the type of engine.

The cars are all relatively new and have only around 25,000 miles on them, according to West Palm Beach Police Public Information Officer David Lefont.

It started last week when two vehicles suddenly stopped working, reporting engine failure.

Greene said they brought in more vehicles for a checkup and discovered eight other cars with the same issue. Although the cars are different models, the engines are the same.

The city contacted Ford and they have sent representatives to talk with the city about what went wrong.

In the meantime, ten new engines have been ordered.

Lefont said the shortage is not having an impact on public safety. They’re currently sharing vehicles between officers until this gets resolved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The number of affected vehicles is now 13.