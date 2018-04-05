Fire near Greenacres displaces 10 families

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN.

Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN. (Source: Instagram/Vonn Miller)

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

Twenty people, including six children, were evacuated overnight after an apartment fire near Greenacres.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said the fire occurred around 3:15 a.m. at the Palo Verde apartment complex located in the 6200 block of Forest Hill Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the complex.

"One of the challenges that we face with those kinds of structures is they have a common attic, so that’s why eight of the units were affected," Borroto said. "The fire was able to spread rapidly before we could get in here and make an aggressive attack."

Eight of 12 units were damaged by fire or water. The others are affected by damage to the electrical system. Two of the 12 units were not occupied.

Cellphone video recorded by a person at the scene, Marc Baptiste, showed flames shooting from the complex.

"My wife goes, 'Hey let’s go,'" said Yoel Visgonzalez. "My house is [on] fire."

One family said the fire alarm did not go off and smoke woke them up. They said they only had time to grab their kids and run to safety.

“I don’t have alarm, sprinkler, nothing," Visgonzalez said.

However, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue believes at least one was functioning because an inspector had to disable it as it was going off.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Borroto said the Red Cross has been contacted to assist families displaced by the fire.

Clarification: it’s actually the Palo Verde Apartments. Both complexes are physically connected https://t.co/Gll5kWAaI4 — Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewRuizWPTV) April 5, 2018