Fire near Greenacres displaces 10 families - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Twenty people, including six children, were evacuated overnight after an apartment fire near Greenacres.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said the fire occurred around 3:15 a.m. at the Palo Verde apartment complex located in the 6200 block of Forest Hill Boulevard. 

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the complex.

"One of the challenges that we face with those kinds of structures is they have a common attic, so that’s why eight of the units were affected," Borroto said. "The fire was able to spread rapidly before we could get in here and make an aggressive attack."

Eight of 12 units were damaged by fire or water. The others are affected by damage to the electrical system. Two of the 12 units were not occupied.

Cellphone video recorded by a person at the scene, Marc Baptiste, showed flames shooting from the complex.

"My wife goes, 'Hey let’s go,'" said Yoel Visgonzalez. "My house is [on] fire."

One family said the fire alarm did not go off and smoke woke them up.  They said they only had time to grab their kids and run to safety.

“I don’t have alarm, sprinkler, nothing," Visgonzalez said.

However, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue believes at least one was functioning because an inspector had to disable it as it was going off.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Borroto said the Red Cross has been contacted to assist families displaced by the fire.

