Delray doctor saves girl on flight to Mexico

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
According to a news release from Tenet Florida Cardiovascular Care, Dr. Joseph Ricotta was on a Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta to Mexico on Easter Sunday.
While at 30,000 feet, the airline pilot asked on the loudspeaker if there was a doctor on-board.
Ricotta, a Boca Raton resident, was the only doctor on-board and rushed to help the child.
"She was on the floor in the aisle. I resuscitated her and we got her back. She ended up doing well. I ended up having to get on a headset and communicate with ground control and a doctor on the ground with the airline to make the decision to either abort the flight and make an emergency landing or keep going forward. Thankfully she ended up doing well and made a full recovery,” said Ricotta in a written statement.
Ricotta is a vascular surgeon and endovascular therapy specialist at Tenet Florida Cardiovascular Care and Regional Medical Director for Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Therapy.