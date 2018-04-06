Mom upset after car hits son, doesn't stop - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mom upset after car hits son, doesn't stop

A teenager was left for dead and now his mom is asking the public's help in finding the driver who hit her son and didn't stop.

Jennifer Bogar says Thursday night around 9:45 p.m. a vehicle traveling south on Sherwood Forest Boulevard struck her son. The scene of the crash was near a canal, south of Purdy Lane.

Bogar says her son, 17-year-old Jacob Gilbert, was skateboarding when the car hit him; his injuries were so bad he was airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center.

“He has a huge gash in his head," Bogar said. "He has 15 or 16 staples across the back of his head and he has staples in his shoulder, I mean they broke his bones.”

Bogar says investigators haven't found the person who struck Jacob; she's upset that the driver took off without checking on him.

"They left him to die," Bogar said. “Accidents happen, I get it. I understand it’s dark down the road, but they didn’t stop to check.”

Witnesses said they heard a loud thump before seeing the car leave; they described it as a dark or gray-colored sedan.

Bogar is convinced someone knows who did it.

"My son was bleeding so I’m convinced there was blood on the car, at least a dent. I hope their conscience is eating at them right now. I just want you to come forward.”

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the incident is under investigation. Investigators are not sure the case will be classified as a hit and run since the teen was skateboarding in the road at night and could have hit the car or the driver didn't see the teen and realize he was struck.

 

