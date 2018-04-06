Dry conditions impacting homeowners, farmers - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dry conditions impacting homeowners, farmers

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:51:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

  • Von Miller being investigated following hammerhead shark photos

    Von Miller being investigated following hammerhead shark photos

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:38:21 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:38:21 GMT
    Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN. (Source: Instagram/Vonn Miller)Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN. (Source: Instagram/Vonn Miller)

    Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN.

    More >>

    Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN.

    More >>

  • Get ready: 'Above-average' hurricane season is forecast

    Get ready: 'Above-average' hurricane season is forecast

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:10 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:10:25 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:20:52 GMT

    CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.

    More >>

    CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.

    More >>
    •   

We got much less than average rainfall in March and April is typically the driest month of the year.

Now, the South Florida Water Management District is asking that everyone conserve water.

On Southeast Bella Road in Port St. Lucie, Lisa Jeffreys looks at her backyard.

"Constant reminder that we need to keep watering," as she gazes at the remnants of a brush fire.

While it's important to hydrate the grass, she knows with the lack of rainfall she needs to start cutting back which she's done.

"Conserving water is important if we go into drought situation it will be worse," said Jeffreys.

Less than an inch of rain fell throughout South Florida in March.

Dan Richey with Riverfront Packing Company in Gifford is already seeing the effects on citrus groves.

"Beginning to get water stressed," said Richey. "These trees are already stressed because of greening and if they get additional stress due to lack of rainfall they would begin to shed this crop which would not be a good thing."

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.