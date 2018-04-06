Families talk about potential school closing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Families talk about potential school closing

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:51:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

  • Von Miller being investigated following hammerhead shark photos

    Von Miller being investigated following hammerhead shark photos

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:38:21 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:38:21 GMT
    Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN. (Source: Instagram/Vonn Miller)Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN. (Source: Instagram/Vonn Miller)

    Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN.

    More >>

    Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN.

    More >>

  • Get ready: 'Above-average' hurricane season is forecast

    Get ready: 'Above-average' hurricane season is forecast

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:10 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:10:25 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:20:52 GMT

    CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.

    More >>

    CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.

    More >>
    •   

Sophia Naranjo was struggling with math. 

“The teachers at my old school, they weren’t very nice. They were really hard on you,” the 4th grader said. 

Malachi Sanders had bullies. 

“I didn’t have a lot of friends in that other school. Since I didn’t have any friends, I always came home miserable,” the 3rd grader said. 

They finally found an educational home at Eagle Arts Academy. 

“I actually know multiplication now. I know division,” Sophia said. 

“I made a lot of friends. I met new teachers. They actually know how to teach stuff,” Malachi said. 

And now their families might be forced to start over to find the cultivating learning environment they had lacked for so long. 

The Palm Beach County School District gave Eagle Arts until to June to prove its financially stable.

Teachers haven’t been paid since mid-March. A half million dollars in rent is due. 

I asked Sophia’s mom, Mariam, who I interviewed around a table with Malachi’s mom, Lovelly, “Why’d you guys want to sit down with me?”

Mariam said, “We wanted to sit down because I feel like there’s negative things out there and that’s not our school. I wanted for the other side to be seen. Not enough of the other side is seen. I wanted the community to see that how much our kids love this school, how much as parents we fight for it because we believe in it.”

At a closed door meeting Thursday night between school administration and parents, mom’s Mariam and Lovelly say it was tense at times, some parents walking out. But in the end, unifying. That’s where the mom’s met. Collectively, $6,000 dollars were raised. 

“Last night it showed how important it was for the parents to come together even if it’s just for their kids. It made so much difference that it makes me think what if we were united like this a year ago?,” Lovelly said. 

As parents filed in for the meeting, rival school, Renaissance Charter promoted its program across the street. 

Administrators sparred. 

These mom’s disgusted by Renaissance’s presence. 

“Terrible. Terrible ethics,” Lovelly said.

“Their actions last night showed us that they see your children as a dollar sign,” Mariam said. 

“Exactly,” Lovelly confirmed. 

Mariam pulled Sophia out of Renaissance. It led them to Eagle Arts. And a brutally honest response from this 4th grader. 

“At my old school I pretended to be sick so I didn’t have to go,” Sophia said. 

I asked, “And now what?”

“I don’t pretend to be sick at all. I actually enjoy going to school.”

This 3rd grader hopes he can continue to thrive and make friends. 

“I think that it should stay open. They shouldn’t close it,” Malachi said.
 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.