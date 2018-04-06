Man accused of killing paramedics back in court - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man accused of killing paramedics back in court

Doctors are split whether the man accused of killing two paramedics in a Jupiter crash is mentally fit to stand trial.

Last month, Genaro Ajqui's defense team told a judge two doctors found him incompetent. The judge asked for a third doctor's opinion and on Friday, we learned that the third doctor disagrees.

Last June, police said Ajqui was under the influence when he crashed into an ambulance carrying EMT's Lahiri Garcia and Paul Besaw.

It's unknown specifically why the third doctor disagreed. However, with this development the judge ordered another hearing to go over all three assessments, Ajqui's medical records and even jail calls made by Ajqui to answer whether he is competent to stand trial.

If the doctors conclude that Ajqui is incompetent and the court agrees with it, he may be sent to a mental health facility for treatment and rehabilitation.

That doesn’t sit well with the widow of one of the crash victims.

"Some of those people stay in those mental health facilities for years and it never goes to trial," said Dawn Besaw, wife of Paul Besaw. "Nothing is ever going to bring Paul back. But just to now that this is wrapped up and done, we can move forward in healing."

Besaw has commuted from Broward County for every court hearing. She says she has been staying busy with Hand 2 Paw, her 6-year old daughter Allison's non-profit helping other children who have lost loved ones.

"She is still having a really hard time. She's just a 6-year old girl that wants her daddy to come back. And she's doing everything she can to move forward and I'm doing everything I can to help her," said Besaw. "It's still hard. He was irreplaceable."

The next hearing will be scheduled for May 22.

