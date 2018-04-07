Police search for missing Port St. Lucie woman - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police search for missing Port St. Lucie woman

Fort Pierce police are looking to locate Reva Strauss, 32, of Port St. Lucie.

Strauss was last seen on Friday, April 6, 2018 at about 5:15 p.m. in the area of N. Lawnwood Circle in Fort Pierce.

She is 5' 7" tall, weighs 100 lbs. and has brown curly hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light purple jacket and black yoga pants.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, please call 911.

