Prosecutor: Cop struck handcuffed girl in face

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey police officer who has been captured on body cameras hitting a handcuffed teenage girl has been suspended and charged with assault.
Officer John Flinn, of the Gloucester Township police department, was sent to investigate a reported disturbance March 8 and encountered the 13-year-old girl.
Camden County prosecutors said the juvenile complied with police instructions and allowed Flinn to handcuff her. But prosecutors say he "struck her twice on the side of the face, causing her to cry out in pain."
Prosecutors said his actions were captured on the body cameras of the responding officers. Twenty-seven-year-old Flinn, who has been on the force since 2015, was suspended. No criminal charges were filed against the juvenile.
The New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association was unavailable for comment Saturday.