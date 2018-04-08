Rapper Cardi B reveals pregnancy on 'SNL' - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Rapper Cardi B reveals pregnancy on 'SNL'

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:51:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

  • Von Miller being investigated following hammerhead shark photos

    Von Miller being investigated following hammerhead shark photos

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:38:21 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:38:21 GMT
    Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN. (Source: Instagram/Vonn Miller)Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN. (Source: Instagram/Vonn Miller)

    Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN.

    More >>

    Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN.

    More >>

  • Get ready: 'Above-average' hurricane season is forecast

    Get ready: 'Above-average' hurricane season is forecast

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:10 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:10:25 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:20:52 GMT

    CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.

    More >>

    CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.

    More >>
    •   

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Cardi B has revealed during a "Saturday Night Live" performance she's pregnant.

The Grammy-nominated artist wore a fitted white dress showing off her bump.

It's been long speculated that Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, was expecting. Her fiance is rapper Offset, of the hip-hop group Migos.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, posted an Instagram photo of the two with a caption reading: "Thank you for all of your support. We feel so blessed." The couple has been engaged since October.

Cardi B's debut album was released Friday. "Invasion of Privacy" is set for a No. 1 Billboard debut.

The record comes 10 months after her smash hit "Bodak Yellow." She performed that, "Bartier Cardi" and "Be Careful" on Saturday night.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.