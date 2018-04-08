3 Shot to death on private entertainment bus

Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
Thursday, April 5 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:51:14 GMT
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
Thursday, April 5 2018 7:17 AM EDT2018-04-05 11:17:33 GMT
(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Police in Rockford, Illinois, say three people have been shot to death on a private entertainment charter bus.
The Rockford Register Star reports that the shooter hasn't been caught.
Police Chief Dan O'Shea says the driver of the Distinguished Gentleman bus called 911 shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The driver left the shooting site and parked the bus in a fuel lane at a gas station where police then came.
O'Shea says a "suspect on the bus shot other individuals on the bus."
The victims were not immediately identified.
Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says he cannot comment on details about the victims or how many times they were shot.