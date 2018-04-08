Pedestrian struck by Brightline train dies - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pedestrian struck by Brightline train dies

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:51:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

  • Von Miller being investigated following hammerhead shark photos

    Von Miller being investigated following hammerhead shark photos

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:38:21 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:38:21 GMT
    Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN. (Source: Instagram/Vonn Miller)Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN. (Source: Instagram/Vonn Miller)

    Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN.

    More >>

    Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN.

    More >>

  • Get ready: 'Above-average' hurricane season is forecast

    Get ready: 'Above-average' hurricane season is forecast

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:10 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:10:25 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:20:52 GMT

    CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.

    More >>

    CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.

    More >>
    •   

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- One person is dead after being struck by a Brightline train.

Delray Beach police say the northbound train struck a pedestrian approximately 100 feet south of the Southeast 4th Street crossing at 12:47 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by police.

Any witnesses are urged to call Detective Joseph Hart at 561-243-7800.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.