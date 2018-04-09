Cocaine in purse? Local woman blames it on wind - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cocaine in purse? Local woman blames it on wind

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a woman in St. Lucie County is blaming a windy day for the cocaine that police found in her purse.

WPLG reported Kennecia Posey was one of two passengers in a car stopped by Fort Pierce police in late March. Police say an officer smelled marijuana and that, after searching the car, cocaine and marijuana in separate bags were found inside a purse Posey had on her lap.

Authorities say they questioned Posey about the drugs. According to the police report, Posey responded: "It's a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse."

Posey was charged with a felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. She was later released on bond.

It wasn't immediately known if she has a lawyer.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

