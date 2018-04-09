Clumsy thief breaks into St. Lucie donut shop

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN.

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

(AP Photo/Mel Evans). Bill Cosby, center, leaves hearings for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, second right, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

Port St. Lucie police are looking for a clumsy thief who may have a sore head after breaking into a donut shop Sunday night.

At 11:37 pm, an officer on patrol noticed a downed light pole lying in the grass near the Dixie Cream Donut shop located in the 1300 block of SW Bayshore Blvd.

Police said the officer checked the surrounding area to see if there were any surveillance cameras and instead found the glass front doors of the donut shop had been shattered.

Surveillance video from inside the shop showed that at 9:34 pm, a man broke the front glass door of the business with what looked like a hammer.

The burglar entered the shop and went behind the counter where the cash register was located.

He put a change box on top of the register then went to the rear of the business. Police said it appeared the man grabbed a bag from the back then returned to the cash register.

Video showed the robber taking the bag, money box and carrying the cash register to the front door.

However, when he left the business, he had a little problem, hitting his head on the door and dropping the cash register.

The thief then fled the donut shop with the bag and money box but left the cash register at the scene.

Police said they are looking for a white man wearing a light-colored hat, dark long-sleeve shirt, dark pants, wearing eye glasses, face mask, carrying a white satchel bag and wearing latex gloves.

Call police at (772) 871-5001 or call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS if you can help in the case.