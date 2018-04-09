Clumsy thief breaks into St. Lucie donut shop - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Clumsy thief breaks into St. Lucie donut shop

Port St. Lucie police are looking for a clumsy thief who may have a sore head after breaking into a donut shop Sunday night.

At 11:37 pm, an officer on patrol noticed a downed light pole lying in the grass near the Dixie Cream Donut shop located in the 1300 block of SW Bayshore Blvd.

Police said the officer checked the surrounding area to see if there were any surveillance cameras and instead found the glass front doors of the donut shop had been shattered. 

Surveillance video from inside the shop showed that at 9:34 pm, a man broke the front glass door of the business with what looked like a hammer. 

The burglar entered the shop and went behind the counter where the cash register was located. 

He put a change box on top of the register then went to the rear of the business. Police said it appeared the man grabbed a bag from the back then returned to the cash register.

Video showed the robber taking the bag, money box and carrying the cash register to the front door. 

However, when he left the business, he had a little problem, hitting his head on the door and dropping the cash register. 

The thief then fled the donut shop with the bag and money box but left the cash register at the scene.

Police said they are looking for a white man wearing a light-colored hat, dark long-sleeve shirt, dark pants, wearing eye glasses, face mask, carrying a white satchel bag and wearing latex gloves.

Call police at (772) 871-5001 or call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS if you can help in the case.

