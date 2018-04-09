Demand for security guards on the rise - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Demand for security guards on the rise

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Prosecutor says Cosby paid accuser nearly $3.4M

    Prosecutor says Cosby paid accuser nearly $3.4M

    Sunday, April 8 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-04-09 02:49:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 10:31 PM EDT2018-04-10 02:31:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mel Evans). Bill Cosby, center, leaves hearings for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, second right, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Mel Evans). Bill Cosby, center, leaves hearings for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, second right, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

    More >>

    The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

    More >>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:51:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

  • Von Miller being investigated following hammerhead shark photos

    Von Miller being investigated following hammerhead shark photos

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:38:21 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:38:21 GMT
    Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN. (Source: Instagram/Vonn Miller)Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN. (Source: Instagram/Vonn Miller)

    Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN.

    More >>

    Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN.

    More >>
    •   

Security is top of mind for many people, especially after the recent school shooting in Parkland. And there has been an increased demand for security guards.

Patrick Miller's company Invictus trains future security guards. "For the armed class we are teaching them the fundamentals of marksmanship and how to properly use a firearm while working in an armed capacity."

So the push is on to meet the demand with intense training.

Miller said it's a good program: "In the unarmed class, we teach them how to report right. We teach them observation skills we are teaching them de-escalation and how to deal with hostilities within the work environment."

Ned Prusila is the regional manager for Guard One. "People who thought didn't have security before are all of a sudden going, 'maybe we need to do this now and have security.' And this has been going on ever since Parkland and some of the stuff that happened in Orlando before."

Prusila said since Parkland, requests by companies asking for security guards have spiked more than 25 percent. "We are really having to go out there and put out the fielders. We already do a lot more hiring from the people we already have working for us."

Miller said it's about people who are willing to learn. "I would like to say that law enforcement and the military have the best foundation to start off with and then we kind of build that foundation with our training program. And then you also have those who never worked in the private security. They are good candidates as long as they have a good work ethic."

The company also trains the future security guards in CPR.

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.