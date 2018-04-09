Vero Beach HS band invited to march in London - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Vero Beach HS band invited to march in London

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Prosecutor says Cosby paid accuser nearly $3.4M

    Prosecutor says Cosby paid accuser nearly $3.4M

    Sunday, April 8 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-04-09 02:49:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:33 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:33:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mel Evans). Bill Cosby, center, leaves hearings for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, second right, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Mel Evans). Bill Cosby, center, leaves hearings for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, second right, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

    More >>

    The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

    More >>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:51:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

  • Von Miller being investigated following hammerhead shark photos

    Von Miller being investigated following hammerhead shark photos

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:38:21 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:38:21 GMT
    Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN. (Source: Instagram/Vonn Miller)Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN. (Source: Instagram/Vonn Miller)

    Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN.

    More >>

    Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN.

    More >>
    •   

While we're only a few months into 2018, a group of local high school students can't wait to turn the calendar.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Carnegie Hall are just two of the national stages where the Vero Beach High School Fighting Indians band has performed. But now, they're getting the chance to go international.

Monday, the former Lord Mayor of the City of Westminster is offering a spot in the London New Year's Day Parade.

“They love the marching bands because as you say it’s something unique that we don’t have in England," said Councillor Steve Summers.

It would be the bands biggest audience ever. 600-thousand plus lining the streets, plus a global television audience.

"It shows that we’re always growing. We’ve still been growing and we get to broaden our horizons," said drum major Colin Rhodes.                   

The next step is fundraising. It’s going to cost about $3,300 per student and up to 100 students will be making the trip.

The Live Like Cole Foundation, presenting a check for $5,000 Monday to get the ball rolling for this unique opportunity.

“The band is almost 90-years-old, it’s one of the oldest bands in Florida and this will be the first time the band will ever go overseas," said VBHS Director of Bands Page Howell. 

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.