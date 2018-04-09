Vero Beach HS band invited to march in London

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN.

Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN.

Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN. (Source: Instagram/Vonn Miller)

Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN. (Source: Instagram/Vonn Miller)

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

(AP Photo/Mel Evans). Bill Cosby, center, leaves hearings for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, second right, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

(AP Photo/Mel Evans). Bill Cosby, center, leaves hearings for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, second right, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

While we're only a few months into 2018, a group of local high school students can't wait to turn the calendar.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Carnegie Hall are just two of the national stages where the Vero Beach High School Fighting Indians band has performed. But now, they're getting the chance to go international.

Monday, the former Lord Mayor of the City of Westminster is offering a spot in the London New Year's Day Parade.

“They love the marching bands because as you say it’s something unique that we don’t have in England," said Councillor Steve Summers.

It would be the bands biggest audience ever. 600-thousand plus lining the streets, plus a global television audience.

"It shows that we’re always growing. We’ve still been growing and we get to broaden our horizons," said drum major Colin Rhodes.

The next step is fundraising. It’s going to cost about $3,300 per student and up to 100 students will be making the trip.

The Live Like Cole Foundation, presenting a check for $5,000 Monday to get the ball rolling for this unique opportunity.

“The band is almost 90-years-old, it’s one of the oldest bands in Florida and this will be the first time the band will ever go overseas," said VBHS Director of Bands Page Howell.