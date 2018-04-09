Auto shop at center of criminal investigation - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Auto shop at center of criminal investigation

A Jupiter auto shop is at the center of a criminal investigation, officials say. 

Investigators say Bubba's Exotic Motorsports, formerly known as Bubba's East Coast Rod and Customs, has a patter of charging customers for services that are never rendered. 

Police want to hear from possible victims. If you feel you are a victim, call the Jupiter Police Department at

 561- 746-6201

