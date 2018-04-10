Thousands without power throughout Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Thousands without power throughout Lake Worth

Lake Worth Electric Utilities is reporting that thousands of customers are without power throughout the city.

Crews are on the site making repairs.

Officials say multiple transformers were blown and power lines are down. 

The cause is unknown. 

For more information on outages, click here

No more information is available at this time. 

 

