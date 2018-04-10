Power restored after thousands of Lake Worth Utility customers impacted overnight

Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:21:00 GMT
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.
LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Thousands of Lake Worth Utilities customers have power again Tuesday morning after a big overnight outage impacted the city.
Lake Worth officials said it brought the Lake Worth power plant online to help as thousands of people dealt with the outage.
The city said a problem occurred at a station in Hypoluxo, causing about 25,000 customers to lose their power.
By 6:47 a.m. all customers, including Palm Beach State College and area schools, had power restored.
#LakeWorth electric utilities is pleased to announce that as of 6:47am repairs have been successful and all customers now have power restored. We apologize for any inconvenience caused through last nights outages and thank everyone for their patience. pic.twitter.com/tONB25TbJ5