Power restored after thousands of Lake Worth Utility customers impacted overnight

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Thousands of Lake Worth Utilities customers have power again Tuesday morning after a big overnight outage impacted the city. 

Lake Worth officials said it brought the Lake Worth power plant online to help as thousands of people dealt with the outage.

The city said a problem occurred at a station in Hypoluxo, causing about 25,000 customers to lose their power.

By 6:47 a.m. all customers, including Palm Beach State College and area schools, had power restored. 

