Palm Beach Co. outlines school safety upgrades - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach Co. outlines school safety upgrades

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Prosecutor says Cosby paid accuser nearly $3.4M

    Prosecutor says Cosby paid accuser nearly $3.4M

    Sunday, April 8 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-04-09 02:49:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:33 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:33:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mel Evans). Bill Cosby, center, leaves hearings for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, second right, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Mel Evans). Bill Cosby, center, leaves hearings for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, second right, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

    More >>

    The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

    More >>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:51:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

  • Von Miller being investigated following hammerhead shark photos

    Von Miller being investigated following hammerhead shark photos

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:38:21 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:38:21 GMT
    Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN. (Source: Instagram/Vonn Miller)Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN. (Source: Instagram/Vonn Miller)

    Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN.

    More >>

    Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN.

    More >>
    •   

Palm Beach County school superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy is making it a priority to increase safety on school campuses after the Parkland shooting.

Fennoy said in a written statement Monday that the district is poised to hire 75 additional police officers to patrol schools.

Safety drills were suspended after the Feb. 14 Parkland tragedy to avoid panicking students.

Now, those drills will resume for the remainder of the school year and announced in advanced by the principal to students and staff.

All secondary and elementary schools are now authorized to hire a temporary position to assist in monitoring school entries, parking lots and other areas identified by the principal.

Also, the district has created safe rooms in schools where students would have previously had to enter a hallway to seek shelter in a locked a classroom.

New doors and locks have also been installed for classrooms that did not have locks.  The district is working to make sure every teacher is able to lock their classroom door in case of an emergency.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.