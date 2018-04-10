Outage impacts thousands of Lake Worth customers

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN.

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

(AP Photo/Mel Evans). Bill Cosby, center, leaves hearings for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, second right, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

Thousands of Lake Worth Utilities customers are waking up Tuesday without power after a big overnight outage impacted the city.

Lake Worth officials said it brought the Lake Worth power plant online to help as thousands of people deal with power outages Tuesday morning.

The city said a problem occurred at a station in Hypoluxo.

Due to a problem with the hypoluxo station, which connects LWU with power delivery partners, the #LakeWorth Power Plant is being brought online to make up some of the necessary load until repairs are completed. We thank our customers for their patience while we restore power. pic.twitter.com/VvmtoDE0TK — Lake Worth (@LakeWorthPBC) April 10, 2018

A Lake Worth utilities map shows the outage area was impacting more than 25,000 customers from Interstate 95 and to Military Trail. However, by 6 a.m. that number is down to fewer than 10,000 customers.

As of 6:47 a.m., Lake Worth Middle and Palm Springs Elementary are the only schools without power now, It's unclear if any accommodations are being made for impacted families.

The city said a fault on the transmission system lead to the outage overnight.

School bus attendant Roneta Anderson said she was concerned about the lights being out at some intersections.

“Yes, (I'm concerned) for the safety of our children and our drivers, and I’m just praying that it works out and that everybody gets to their destination safe,” said Anderson.

If a stop light is not working, drivers are reminded to treat each stoplight as a four-way stop. Officers may be at the scene to direct to traffic, so follow their guidance.

Crews estimate it could be 9 a.m. before power is restored to everyone.

Met Chad a while ago, he came to try to get gas. He was running out after powering his generator all night. @wptv @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/b8qMh7M7if — Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewRuizWPTV) April 10, 2018