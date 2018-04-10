Outage impacts thousands of Lake Worth customers - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Thousands of Lake Worth Utilities customers are waking up Tuesday without power after a big overnight outage impacted the city. 

Lake Worth officials said it brought the Lake Worth power plant online to help as thousands of people deal with power outages Tuesday morning. 

The city said a problem occurred at a station in Hypoluxo.

A Lake Worth utilities map shows the outage area was impacting more than 25,000 customers from Interstate 95 and to Military Trail. However, by 6 a.m. that number is down to fewer than 10,000 customers.

As of 6:47 a.m., Lake Worth Middle and Palm Springs Elementary are the only schools without power now, It's unclear if any accommodations are being made for impacted families.

The city said a fault on the transmission system lead to the outage overnight. 

School bus attendant Roneta Anderson said she was concerned about the lights being out at some intersections.

“Yes, (I'm concerned) for the safety of our children and our drivers, and I’m just praying that it works out and that everybody gets to their destination safe,” said Anderson.

If a stop light is not working, drivers are reminded to treat each stoplight as a four-way stop. Officers may be at the scene to direct to traffic, so follow their guidance.

Crews estimate it could be 9 a.m. before power is restored to everyone.

