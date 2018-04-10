13-Year-old girl missing in Fort Pierce - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

13-Year-old girl missing in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce police said a 13-year-old girl has been missing since Monday morning. 

The missing teen, Lily Smith, of Fort Pierce was last seen early Monday in the 1600 block of Laurel Leaf Ln.

Lily is described as 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 100 pounds. 

She was last seen wearing a black and white top and black shorts. 

If you have seen her or know her whereabouts, please call 911.

