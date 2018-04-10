2 House fires in Martin Co. investigated - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 House fires in Martin Co. investigated

Two people were hospitalized as a precaution following two separate house fires Tuesday in Martin County.

The first happened on SW 34th Terrace in Palm City. The second was in a mobile home on SW Kanner Highway in Indiantown.

Investigators have not yet released the cause of the fires.

 

