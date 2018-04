Drug shortage could impact pregnant women

Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.

Family members and friends describe the woman as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon. (Source: Pixabay)

The settlement amount had been confidential - and was kept out of the first trial - but a judge ruled that both sides could discuss it at this one.

After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...

It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

It’s one of the most treasured moments for a new mom: The first minutes of their baby’s life.

But a shortage of a spinal anesthetic, pain management medication, called Bupivacaine, threatens to put moms-to-be under general anesthesia during a cesarian section, leaving them missing those first moments.

“Obviously, I’d like to be awake,” said Ashley Jones, a local nurse who is also 5-months pregnant. "There are a lot of nice moments that happen, important moments that happen in the first few hours of birth. To see the look on my husbands face the first time he sees our daughter is important to me,” Jones said.

Dr. Pete Papapanos, an OB/GYN with Physicians to Women in Stuart, says Bupivacaine is also used in epidurals. If they run out of the medication, there are other pain management options for women who are not having a C-section. But the only other option for women who need a C-section is general anesthesia, Papapanos said.

There are currently dozens of medication shortages, according to the FDA, which is common in the medical field. But this shortage has doctors and pregnant women keeping a close eye on their local supplies.

Bupivacaine shortages are being experienced at hospitals across the country, not only in Florida.

“The shortage has been getting more critical probably the last few weeks,” Papapanos said.

He is having conversations with his patients to let them know about the shortage. Fortunately, it has not impacted anyone’s delivery day yet.

The Martin Health System says it is staying on top of the current supply issues, and is maintaining its supply. Doctors and pharmacists are also being instructed on how to maintain the supplies they have. For now, they have enough supply to last for the foreseeable future.

A spokesperson for Tenet Health also provided the following statement:

“We manage inventory of our hospital supplies, especially medications, very closely. Should manufacturing issues affect the medication supply levels in our hospital, we take steps to conserve, identify alternative treatment protocols with physicians and work with suppliers to replenish inventory.”

Pfizer is one of the largest manufacturers of the drug. A spokesperson explained the shortage is due to manufacturing capacity constraints, prioritization of other medically necessary products, competitor shortages, and complexities related to upgrade work at the manufacturing sites.

“We recognize the importance of these medications to patients and physicians. These issues are now resolved and we have begun shipping product. Full recovery may not occur until the third quarter of this year,” said Steve Danehy, Director of Global Media Relations.

Other medical experts fear that it could take until 2019 to see a full recovery of supplies.