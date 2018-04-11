Man dies in Lake Worth rollover crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man dies in Lake Worth rollover crash

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress for 2nd day

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress for 2nd day

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-04-11 03:49:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:53:58 GMT
    After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee. (Source: CNN/Pool/Senate TV)After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee. (Source: CNN/Pool/Senate TV)

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill with testimony before a House committee Wednesday.

    More >>

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill with testimony before a House committee Wednesday.

    More >>

  • Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:15 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:54 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:54:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

  • Hardly 'friends': Zuckerberg fends off senators on privacy

    Hardly 'friends': Zuckerberg fends off senators on privacy

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:21:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:58 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:58:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    More >>

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    More >>
    •   

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- A man died Tuesday in a rollover crash in Lake Worth.

47-year-old Robert Alexander Makarits was driving a 2000 Ford Explorer westbound on Lake Worth Road just after 7 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle just past the intersection of Lyons Road.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) says Makarits traveled over the median and overturned, coming to rest in the eastbound lanes.

He was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and died on scene.

His passenger, a 44-year-old woman, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

PBSO says neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seat belts.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.