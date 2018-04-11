Sister: Stabbing victim knifed in the heart - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sister: Stabbing victim knifed in the heart

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress for 2nd day

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress for 2nd day

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-04-11 03:49:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:53:58 GMT
    After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee. (Source: CNN/Pool/Senate TV)After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee. (Source: CNN/Pool/Senate TV)

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill with testimony before a House committee Wednesday.

    More >>

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill with testimony before a House committee Wednesday.

    More >>

  • Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:15 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:54 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:54:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

  • Hardly 'friends': Zuckerberg fends off senators on privacy

    Hardly 'friends': Zuckerberg fends off senators on privacy

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:21:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:58 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:58:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    More >>

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    More >>
    •   

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- It will be a long road to recovery for the woman attacked while riding her bike Sunday morning under the bridge along Flagler and Okeechobee Blvd.  

According to her sister Barbara, she was stabbed in the right atrium of her heart.

Police are still searching for the suspect who was seen on surveillance video running into a parking garage across the street to hide. 

Detectives say he ditched his camouflage hoodie nearby and is described as a 5’9-to-5'10 African American man, with a thin build and twists in his hair.

Barbara said: "Considering her injuries, she’s doing well.” She added that this has been “tough, really tough, and a shock,” for the family. 

Barbara said she was in town from New York to help her sister but had to leave Wednesday. “She has wonderful friends around here from what I can see, and everyone’s been great. And I’m sure she’ll have a lot of help. Unfortunately, I don’t live so close and I have to leave right now but I will be back.”

The victim has an adult son who relies on her for care according to Barbara.

“I hope they do get him. And the police are working on it and hopefully, they will get him,” she said.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.