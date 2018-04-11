No gun sales at proposed store in Gardens Mall - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

No gun sales at proposed store in Gardens Mall

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- Representatives for Dick's Sporting Goods have announced they will no longer pursue a previous request to sell guns at its proposed Gardens Mall location.

The company approached the City of Palm Beach Gardens in October of last year on the topic of gun sales at the proposed Gardens Mall store.

At the time, Police Chief Stephen Stepp responded to the company's request with a list of concerns about security protocols, and the company's processes and policies for customers bringing firearms through the mall to access the store.

In an email dated April 6, 2018, Dick's Sporting Goods Director of Real Estate Development Shannon Yeakel notified city leaders that the company now says it does not plan to include the sale of firearms and ammunition at the proposed store location.

“As you can see from the plans that have been submitted in connection with the Application, we will not be including the hunting component in this location,” Yeakel wrote. “This means that, among other things, no firearms, ammunition or archery equipment will be sold in this proposed store.”  

