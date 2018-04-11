Eagle Arts Academy teachers paid owed wages - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Eagle Arts Academy teachers paid owed wages

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:15 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 8:49 PM EDT2018-04-12 00:49:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg finishes 2nd day of congressional testimony

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg finishes 2nd day of congressional testimony

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-04-11 03:49:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-04-11 21:34:44 GMT
    After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee. (Source: CNN/Pool/Senate TV)After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee. (Source: CNN/Pool/Senate TV)

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill with testimony before a House committee Wednesday.

    More >>

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill with testimony before a House committee Wednesday.

    More >>

  • Hardly 'friends': Zuckerberg fends off senators on privacy

    Hardly 'friends': Zuckerberg fends off senators on privacy

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:21:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:58 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:58:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    More >>

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    More >>
    •   

School staff at Eagle Arts Academy Charter school were paid Wednesday for wages owed to them from March 30th.

Six teachers sent the school board and executive director a civil theft letter notifying them if they are not paid in full for the rest of the year, they will file a lawsuit. 

Eagle Arts Academy Executive Director Greg Blount said he will have the funds to pay teachers on their regular pay day this Friday. Blount is still behind on rent for the property by at least $500 thousand, but said he has been fundraising the money. 

The Palm Beach County School District gave the charter 90 days to get its finances in order or the district will shut it down.

At least two teachers have quit and at least ten students have been withdrawn from the school. 

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.