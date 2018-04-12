Man accused of tying up ex-roommate, killing her

Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:15 GMT
Thursday, April 12 2018 6:34 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:34:46 GMT
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.
Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:21:00 GMT
Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:58 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:58:02 GMT
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.
APOPKA, Fla. (AP) — Investigators in Florida say a man returned to his former roommate's home, wrapped her head in duct tape, tied her to a bed and cut off her hair before killing her.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that 26-year-old Asgeirr Ulfr called 911 with a different story. He claimed he found 20-year-old Christina Danielle Scarr dead last Friday after walking in on a home invasion, and that he was shot in the foot while confronting a masked woman wearing a hoodie.
Sheriff's investigators say that story quickly fell apart. Ulfr was charged with first-degree murder after surveillance video showed him buying duct tape and zip ties at Walmart.
His arrest affidavit says the pair worked at Olive Garden, and he previously threatened to kill her and her family.