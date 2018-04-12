Man in drug-fueled burglary sentenced

Day after Bolton takes over, homeland security aide is out

The settlement amount had been confidential - and was kept out of the first trial - but a judge ruled that both sides could discuss it at this one.

(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.

After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill with testimony before a House committee Wednesday.

After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee. (Source: CNN/Pool/Senate TV)

It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

The 19-year-old man the Martin County Sheriff's Office said attacked a mother and son after jumping through the front window of her home was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday morning.

Nico Gallo, now 20, pleaded guilty to trespassing, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, and criminal mischief.

"I’m sorry, I know words are never going to be enough to fix what’s happened," Gallo said in court.

Gallo's lawyers said he received three 5-year sentences and with two of them to be served concurrently and one served consecutively.

Judge Lawrence Mirman said the sentence should serve as a deterrent for any teen considering taking drugs to understand what the consequences will be if they do.

Gallo originally was charged with burglary to a home with battery, but the state agreed to reduce that charge to trespassing. The burglary with battery charge carries a life sentence, whereas trespassing is sentenced to up to a year in jail.

The other three charges are third-degree felonies punishable by up to five years in prison each. Judge Mirman ordered Gallo to pay restitution to his victims.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said Gallo was high on drugs when he hurled himself through the window of a stranger's home and attacked the residents on Aug. 28, 2016.

The sheriff said Gallo displayed extreme strength and a high tolerance to pain during the fight and the homeowner and her son struggled to control him.

The victim struck Gallo in the head with a baseball bat several times.

Detective Michael McCarthy, a deputy at the time who responded to the call, testified in court Thursday saying Gallo kicked deputies as they tried to place him under arrest.

“The window to the left of the door was completely broken out and shattered,” McCarthy said. “There was a pool of blood on the ground.”

He said Gallo was calm when he got there, but Gallo began screaming, twisted his body, and kicked another deputy in the back.

“It appeared he was having a conversation with Satan,” McCarthy said.

Deputies tried to control Gallo, who was in restraints, but he kept flailing his legs. Gallo tried to “bash his head into the tile floor,” McCarthy said.

“He tried to drink the blood that was pooling from his head,” a second MCSO deputy said in court.

A third deputy helped put leg restraints on Gallo.

Gallo’s lawyer said he wrote apology letters to people involved.

The 911 call placed by the victim was played in the courtroom. She can be heard screaming to dispatchers, saying she didn’t know who the man was that jumped through her window.

“I just hit him two more times and he won’t leave us alone,” the woman said. “He’s not letting up.”

She said she was bleeding from the arms and the man, later identified as Gallo, was bleeding from the head.

Gallo rejected a deal almost a year ago that offered him five years in prison and 10 years probation.

He told the judge at the time he would rather stand trial than accept that deal.

He has remained behind bars since his arrest on a $300,000 bond.