Killer clown murder: 27 years of evidence shown

It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.
A clown costume, hair fibers, cigarette butt, and Publix receipt are just some of the evidence Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detectives have collected over 27 years in a Wellington killer clown murder case.
These layers of evidence are now revealed as prosecutors released their discovery against the suspect arrested last year for the murder, Sheila Keen-Warren.
For 27 years, detectives believed Keen-Warren (previously known as Sheila Keen) dressed in a full-face clown costume and shot a Wellington woman in the face, the documents show.
The victim, Marleen Warren, was married to Keen’s secret boyfriend, Michael Warren.
Keen-Warren, now 54 and married to Michael Warren, is now charged with first-degree murder in Marleen Warren’s death.
Contact 5 investigators are pouring over the thousands of pages of documents in Keen-Warren’s case.
This is a developing story. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.