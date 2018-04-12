Stormy Daniels to perform at local adult club

President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Palm Beach the same weekend his alleged porn star fling Stormy Daniels will perform at Ultra Gentlemen's Club, right across the street from his golf course.

The manager of the club said when she booked Daniels she had no idea the President would be in town the same weekend.

Will she open her show with 'Hey Big Spender'? or live up to her tour name, a spin on President Trump's campaign slogan and go with something patriotic? Either way, nationally known adult film star is bringing her striptease tour to West Palm Beach's Ultra Gentlemen's Club.

"It's very exciting, I think just getting a hold of her early enough was the key there was other clubs in the area that were trying to book her after the fact, but we had already booked her," said Stacy Saccal, manager at Ultra Gentlemen's Club.

Saccal said getting Stormy to make a tour stop at her club in Palm Beach the same weekend President Trump would be in town was pure coincidence.

"I don't think she thought she was going to be anywhere near what's going on right now and she had already booked in Fort Lauderdale," added Saccal.

Daniels hit the national spotlight after reports of her admitting to having an affair with Trump over a decade ago. Last month she was surrounded by cameras when she arrived at her tour appearance at a Pompano Beach strip club. During a meet and greet after the show, she addressed the recent launch of her exotic dancing tour.

"Yes, I'm more in demand, and like I said in the Rolling Stone interview, if someone came up to you and said 'hey you know that job you've been doing forever, how about next week I pay you quadruple?' Show me one person who is going to say no," said Daniels to CNN.

Saccal said she's also had an overwhelming response from the media since the announcement that Daniels would perform in West Palm Beach. She says the club has hired additional security and additional staff for the event and the Daniels is expected to bring her own security team.

Saccal said the club is nearly sold out for the four shows between Friday and Saturday. Capacity at the club is 300.