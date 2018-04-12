Stormy Daniels to perform at local adult club - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Stormy Daniels to perform at local adult club

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:15 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-04-12 19:31:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg finishes 2nd day of congressional testimony

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg finishes 2nd day of congressional testimony

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-04-11 03:49:11 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:02 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:02:36 GMT
    After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee. (Source: CNN/Pool/Senate TV)After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee. (Source: CNN/Pool/Senate TV)

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill with testimony before a House committee Wednesday.

    More >>

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill with testimony before a House committee Wednesday.

    More >>

  • Hardly 'friends': Zuckerberg fends off senators on privacy

    Hardly 'friends': Zuckerberg fends off senators on privacy

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:21:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:58 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:58:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    More >>

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    More >>
    •   

President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Palm Beach the same weekend his alleged porn star fling Stormy Daniels will perform at Ultra Gentlemen's Club, right across the street from his golf course. 

The manager of the club said when she booked Daniels she had no idea the President would be in town the same weekend. 

Will she open her show with 'Hey Big Spender'? or live up to her tour name, a spin on President Trump's campaign slogan and go with something patriotic? Either way, nationally known adult film star is bringing her striptease tour to West Palm Beach's Ultra Gentlemen's Club. 

"It's very exciting, I think just getting a hold of her early enough was the key there was other clubs in the area that were trying to book her after the fact, but we had already booked her," said Stacy Saccal, manager at Ultra Gentlemen's Club.

Saccal said getting Stormy to make a tour stop at her club in Palm Beach the same weekend President Trump would be in town was pure coincidence. 

"I don't think she thought she was going to be anywhere near what's going on right now and she had already booked in Fort Lauderdale," added Saccal. 

Daniels hit the national spotlight after reports of her admitting to having an affair with Trump over a decade ago. Last month she was surrounded by cameras when she arrived at her tour appearance at a Pompano Beach strip club. During a meet and greet after the show, she addressed the recent launch of her exotic dancing tour. 

"Yes, I'm more in demand, and like I said in the Rolling Stone interview, if someone came up to you and said 'hey you know that job you've been doing forever, how about next week I pay you quadruple?' Show me one person who is going to say no," said Daniels to CNN. 

Saccal said she's also had an overwhelming response from the media since the announcement that Daniels would perform in West Palm Beach. She says the club has hired additional security and additional staff for the event and the Daniels is expected to bring her own security team. 

Saccal said the club is nearly sold out for the four shows between Friday and Saturday. Capacity at the club is 300. 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.